Bruins Ink Mason Lohrei To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney continued to address the future on Wednesday.

After signing center Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry level deal worth an NHL cap hit of $870,000 last Friday, Sweeney signed highly touted defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year entry-level contract on Wednesday morning.

Mason Lohrei’s contract will carry an annual salary cap hit of $925,000 and per CBA rules for entry-level deals, is a two-way contract.

After signing a professional tryout contract with the Providence Bruins on March 31, the blue chip prospect for the Boston Bruins had one assist in five AHL games for the P-Bruins.

Prior to joining the Providence Bruins, Mason Lohrei – who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round (58th overall), of the 2020 NHL Entry Level Draft – spent two seasons playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his freshman season (2021-22), the Verona, Wisconsin native led all Buckeyes defensemen with four goals and 25 assists for 29 points in 31 games. This past season, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound rearguard helped lead the Buckeyes to an NCAA Quarterfinals appearance and once again led the Buckeyes’ blue line in scoring with four goals and 28 assists in 40 games.

Before heading to Columbus to play for Ohio State, Lohrei played three seasons in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers. He opened the eyes of Boston Bruins and NHL scouts in his final season with the Gamblers, leading all USHL defensemen and ranking sixth in USHL scoring with 19 goals and 40 assists in 48 games.

With Boston Bruins defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton potentially leaving the team via unrestricted free agency, and the potential of Sweeney having to trade a defenseman like Matt Gryzelcyk, or Jakub Zboril or Brandon Carlo or Derek Forbort for salary cap space, the 22-year-old Lohrei should get a legit shot to make the NHL roster and play for the Boston Bruins next season.