Boston Bruins Begin To Look Ahead, Sign Poitras

The Boston Bruins have officially turned the page to next season and the future this week after last weekend’s sorely disappointing end to their playoff run.

The B’s announced on Friday that they have signed forward prospect Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry level deal worth an NHL cap hit of $870,000 after the 2022 second round pick put up a whopping 95 points for the Guelph Storm this past OHL season.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound playmaking center finished with 16 goals and 79 assists while continuing to show the instincts to create for his teammates and set up plays with his instincts, smarts and hockey IQ on the ice. The 19-year-old Poitras also posted two goals and six points in six playoff games for the Storm prior to his junior hockey season ending in the first round.

What a snipe by Matthew Poitras to keep Guelph in it. The Bruins prospect now has 1G and 3A so far in these OHL Playoffs. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/LGc3fIRUGq — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) April 5, 2023

Clearly the Boston Bruins are shoring up their organizational center strength with the unknown that lies ahead for both 37-year-old David Krejci and 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron when both centers were much undecided about next season following the first-round playoff exit.

“There is lots to think about. I’m going to go home soon, talk to my family and definitely want to make a decision soon,” said Krejci, who had 16 goals and 56 points along with a plus-23 in 70 games this season, on Boston Bruins breakup day at Warrior Ice Arena. “I want to get away from this because everything is really raw right now and I don’t want to make a decision that I’m going to regret. I really need to clear my head and think things over.”

All of it also means that young established NHL players like Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle are being looked at to play a lot more center in the near future, and potentially hold down the fort in Boston until players like Poitras can develop into bone fide frontline NHL centers.