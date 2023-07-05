Bruins Sign Jakub Lauko And Kyle Keyser

The Boston Bruins announced on Wednesday that they had signed forward Jakub Lauko and goalie Kyle Keyser to new contracts.

Lauko, 23, was inked to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $787,500. Lauko’s contract is two-way for the 2023-24 season and one-way for the 2024-25 season.

Jakub Lauko played in 23 NHL games this past season and had four goals and three assists with a plus-two rating for the Boston Bruins. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound also played in 35 AHL games, scoring ten goals, and adding seven assists with a plus-10 rating for the Providence Bruins.

A native of Prague, Czechia, Lauko was initially drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Boston Bruins signed Keyser to a one-year, two-way contract that will have a $775,000 NHL cap hit.

Keyser, 24, went 13-6-2-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and a .900 save percentage for the Providence Bruins last season. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound goaltender has played in 68 career AHL games with Providence, with a 28-25-11-2 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. The former Oshawa Generals goalie was signed by the Boston Bruins back in October 2017.

With the Lauko and Keyser signings, the Boston Bruins now have $4.7 million in projected salary cap space. They still have three restricted free agents left to sign in 24-year-old goalie Jeremy Swayman, 25-year-old forward Trent Frederic, and newly acquired 24-year-old defenseman Ian Mitchell. Mitchell and 22-year-old defenseman Alec Regula were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to winger Nick Foligno on June 26.