Lucic ‘Might Tear Up’ At Bruins Season Opener

Ever since he became a member of the Boston Bruins again, Milan Lucic has been on cloud nine, and based on an interview he did recently on the ‘Dropping The Gloves’ Podcast, that will continue right into the 2023-24 regular season.

Milan Lucic, who signed with the Boston Bruins again on July 1, told host and former NHL enforcer John Scott that he will likely shed tears of joy when he’s re-introduced to the TD Garden faithful before the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11.

“It’s one of the games I’m looking forward to the most in my career,” Lucic told John Scott. “It might hit me with a wave of emotion where I might even tear up; that’s how much I am looking forward to it because it’s Boston. Because it’s the fans. Because it’s the Garden. Because it’s the Original Six. Because I get to wear the jersey again. Because I get to represent the Bruins again. It was something that was such a big part of me that I missed so much. I think it will really hit me with a big wave of emotion.”

Even though numerous teams (NHL sources have mentioned the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks to Bost0n Hockey Now) were interested in signing the 35-year-old, rugged winger, Lucic followed his heart back to where his career began in 2007.

“There was a lot of interest,” Lucic explained to Scott. “It was nice to go through again. But I went with my heart and where it all started, and (I) wanted to go back to being a Boston Bruin again.”

Before Lucic won his first and only Stanley Cup ring with the Boston Bruins in the 2010-11 season, the Bruins experienced a similar collapse to the one they did this past season when they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound winger hopes the 2023-24 Boston Bruins can do the same thing.

“We came off an epic collapse in 2010 and won in 2011,” Lucic said. “They had the collapse in 2023; who’s to say the same script can’t be written?”