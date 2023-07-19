Bruins Daily: Trade Bruin? Galchenyuk Apologizes

Could the Boston Bruins be moving salary on the NHL trade market again soon?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins about to dump another salary on the NHL trade market? Could defenseman Derek Forbort be the odd man out?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The 2023 NHL Prospect Challenge in Buffalo is set for September 15-18. The tournament will feature the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with AHL goalie Jakub Skarek.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty wants the team to reconnect with its fanbase.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins hope they have a steady, physical stay-at-home defenseman in Ryan Graves.

Nashville Hockey Now: Quinnipiac junior and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf made the best of his invite to the development camp for the Nashville Predators.

Florida Hockey Now: Could the Florida Panthers get a healthy Ryan Lomberg when training camp starts?

Detroit Hockey Now: Two Detroit Red Wings legends are now coaching against each other in the KHL.

Chicago Hockey Now: The NHL betting odds on the goal total for Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard are already set.

Colorado Hockey Now: Why is the Colorado Avalanche betting so high on forward Ross Colton?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights don’t win the 2023 Stanley Cup without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

LA Hockey Now: What players are nearly untouchable on the NHL trade market for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins still the frontrunners to land San Jose Sharks defenseman and 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade market?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames will retire the No. 34 this season in honor of former Flames goalie Miikka Kiprusoff.

NHL

TSN: Alex Galchenyuk posted a social media apology to his fans, the Scottsdale Police, his family, and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Sportsnet: Derek Clancey has been hired as the new assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.