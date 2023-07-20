Bruins Daily: DeBrusk; Karlsson; Samsonov; NHL Rumors

Do the Boston Bruins need to get contract extension talks going with Jake DeBrusk?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time for the Boston Bruins to start talks on a contract extension with winger Jake DeBrusk?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will play in the 2023 Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge from Sept. 15-18. Could we see top prospect Fabian Lysell play?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Two of the top 50 NHL prospects are part of the Montreal Canadiens.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders will likely have some salary cap casualties before the season begins, and one of them may be forward Ross Johnston.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol signed a two-year contract extension with the Seattle Kraken.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: If they can acquire him, how will reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: No, we’re not repeating ourselves; Marcel Marcel has signed a contract with the Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Make no mistake, Chris MacFarland has put his stamp on the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Forward Brett Howden has signed a two-year ($1.9M AAV) contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins remain the frontrunners for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Calgary Hockey Now: Will Mikael Backlund sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames?

NHL

TSN: How important is it for the Toronto Maple Leafs to agree on a new contract extension with goalie Ilya Samsonov before his arbitration hearing on Friday?

Sportsnet: Newly acquired forward Gabe Vilardi signed a contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets before the two sides reached arbitration.