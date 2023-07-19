Bruins To Play In 2023 Prospects Challenge

The Boston Bruins will again play in the annual Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

This year’s Prospects Challenge will run from September 15-18.

Besides the Boston Bruins and the host Sabres, the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils will also participate.

This is the eighth consecutive appearance for the Boston Bruins at the Prospects Challenge.

The Bruins will play the Penguins at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, the Canadiens at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, and the Devils at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The Prospects Challenge roster for the Bruins will be released later.

Fans wishing to attend can begin to purchase tickets on the Sabres’ website in August.

Here’s the full schedule of games:

Friday, Sept. 15

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, noon.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, noon.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins, 10 a.m.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.

For reference, this was what the Bruins roster looked like at the 2022 Prospects Challenge:

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, James Hardie*, Brett Harrison**, Ryan Humphrey*, Keltie Jeri-Leon*, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Brayden Schuurman*, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Victor Berglund, Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Grant Gabriele, Fedor Gordeev, Ryan Mast, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Reid Dyck

*Player attending on an invite basis

**Injured/Will not attend rookie or main camp