Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Rumors; Goalie Trade Market

Will the Boston Bruins let winger Jake DeBrusk hit the NHL trade market?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In case you missed it the other day, the Boston Bruins need to start wondering what they will do with Jake Debrusk.

txvNational Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: If and when it’d decided, what would a Jesse Ylonen extension look like with the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the prospect depth of the Buffalo Sabres lead to an NHL trade this coming season?

NYI Hockey Now: Ross Johnston is where salary cap space needs to start with the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils reportedly keep tabs on the NHL trade market for goalies like Connor Hellebucyk.

Philly Hockey Now: What would a healthy Sean Couturier mean for the Philadelphia Flyers this season?

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals have completed their coaching staff by hiring Kirk Muller.

Nashville Hockey Now: what surprises could be making the lineup for the Nashville Predators?

Fla Hockey Now: Can Oliver Ekman_larsson finally find his game again with the Florida Panthers?

Chicago Hockey Now: Is Steve Larmer one of the most underrated Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Happy 50th birthday to one of the best players of my lifetime, longtime Colorado Avalanche forward Peter Forsberg!

Vegas Hockey Now: Hot dogs were involved in the Stanley Cup celebration for Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel.

San Jose Hockey Now: Do the San Jose Sharks want defenseman Marcus Pettersson as part of an Erik Karlsson trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Calgary Hockey Now: Can the Calgary Flames afford to let Mikael Backlund head into his walk year?

NHL

TSN: Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn have been hired as assistant coaches of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: