Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Rumors; Goalie Trade Market
Will the Boston Bruins let winger Jake DeBrusk hit the NHL trade market?
That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: In case you missed it the other day, the Boston Bruins need to start wondering what they will do with Jake Debrusk.
txvNational Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: If and when it’d decided, what would a Jesse Ylonen extension look like with the Montreal Canadiens?
Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the prospect depth of the Buffalo Sabres lead to an NHL trade this coming season?
NYI Hockey Now: Ross Johnston is where salary cap space needs to start with the New York Islanders.
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils reportedly keep tabs on the NHL trade market for goalies like Connor Hellebucyk.
Philly Hockey Now: What would a healthy Sean Couturier mean for the Philadelphia Flyers this season?
Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals have completed their coaching staff by hiring Kirk Muller.
Nashville Hockey Now: what surprises could be making the lineup for the Nashville Predators?
Fla Hockey Now: Can Oliver Ekman_larsson finally find his game again with the Florida Panthers?
Chicago Hockey Now: Is Steve Larmer one of the most underrated Chicago Blackhawks?
Colorado Hockey Now: Happy 50th birthday to one of the best players of my lifetime, longtime Colorado Avalanche forward Peter Forsberg!
Vegas Hockey Now: Hot dogs were involved in the Stanley Cup celebration for Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel.
San Jose Hockey Now: Do the San Jose Sharks want defenseman Marcus Pettersson as part of an Erik Karlsson trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Calgary Hockey Now: Can the Calgary Flames afford to let Mikael Backlund head into his walk year?
NHL
TSN: Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn have been hired as assistant coaches of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Sportsnet: