Bruins Daily: Big, Bad, Bruins; Jake DeBrusk Trade Idea

There’s no indication he’s available on the NHL trade market, but if Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk did become available, could the Chicago Blackhawks pursue him?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins may have one of the biggest forward corps in the NHL this season, but can newcomers like Morgan Geekie, Milan Lucic, and James van Riemsdyk keep up with the high-octane transition game of Jim Montgomery?

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Could a trade for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk make sense for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Montreal Hockey Now: Which Montreal Canadiens prospects can play for the Laval Rocket this season?

Buffalo Hockey Now: How did former NHL head coach Ralph Krueger almost ruin the Buffalo Sabres?

NYI Hockey Now: Center Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders immediately connected when he arrived via trade last season.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have become a destination team.

Philly Hockey Now: One team that likely won’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs but will be fun to watch is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Should the Washington Capitals be one of the teams eyeing William Nylander on the NHL trade market?

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the Nashville Predators done shopping on the NHL trade and free agent markets?

FLA Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Van Ryn is back in the NHL as an assistant coach for another of his former teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas Hockey Now: Past and present Vegas Raiders will play past and current Vegas Golden Knights in The Battle For Vegas celebrity softball game tonight.

LA Hockey Now: Will defense and goaltending be better for the Los Angeles Kings in the 2023-24 season?

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks reportedly want to acquire defenseman Marcus Pettersson in any trade for Erik Karlsson.

Calgary Hockey Now:

NHL

TSN: Will goalie Ilya Samsonov come out on top in his arbitration hearing with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: What were the Seattle Kraken thinking giving defenseman Vince Dunn a four-year, $29.4 million ($7.3M AAV) contract?