Former Bruins Defenseman Stralman Not A Fan Of Current NHL

Anton Stralman, Boston Bruins fans hardly knew you!

After signing a professional tryout with the Boston Bruins last offseason, Stralman, who will turn 37 on August 1, played nine games – with no points – for the Bruins between Oct. 18-Nov. 25.

On Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reported that the short-lived Boston Bruins blueliner had signed to play with HV71 of the SHL back in his native Sweden.

Upon signing to play back in Sweden, the former Boston Bruins defenseman did not hold back when asked about the fact he was a serviceable defenseman still but has now been pushed out thanks to the salary cap.

Per Sportskeeda:

“It’s not a dream employer regarding how you are treated and all that; it is a cut-throat business,” Anton Stralman said. “Having four children and starting a family at the same time… it’s not an easy task; it really isn’t. It has been incredible how they pulled the heaviest load. Balancing it with playing in the NHL becomes an ‘enemy’ in the family, even though it allows us to experience cool things. It’s a difficult dynamic.

“No, there is no glamor in it really. It’s hard work and no glamor at all in being an NHL player,” he added.

Anton Stralman played 938 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, and the Boston Bruins. Stralman has scored 63 goals and assisted on 230.