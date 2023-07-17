Boston Bruins Sign Three More Restricted Free Agents

For the second straight Monday in a row, the Boston Bruins have locked up some restricted free agents.

This Monday, defensemen Alec Regula, Reilly Walsh, and goaltender Michael DiPietro have signed one-year, two-way contracts, each carrying a $775,000 cap hit.

Regula, along with defensemen Ian Mitchell, who also signed a one-year contract (one-way, $775,00o) last week, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on June 26 in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to winger Nick Foligno. The 22-year-old rearguard has 12 goals and 39 assists in three seasons with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL). The 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman has played 22 career NHL games for the Blackhawks. He was initially drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (67th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

DiPietro, 24, played in one AHL game for the Providence Bruins during the 2022-23 season. He earned a win with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. DiPietro also played in 29 ECHL games for the Maine Mariners, going 19-9-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has played in 75 career AHL games with Providence, Utica, going 40-25-6-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Walsh played 71 AHL games with the Utica Comets during the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old defenseman had nine goals and 32 assists. Walsh has played in one NHL game (during the 2021-22 regular season) and got one assist in a game against the Ottawa Senators. The 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner has played in 174 AHL games, all with the Comets. He has 23 goals and 76 assists. Walsh was drafted initially by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (81st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Boston Bruins now have three restricted free agents left to sign in goalie Jeremy Swayman and forwards Trent Frederic and Jacob Forsbacka-Karlsson. Per Puckpedia, the Bruins currently have $3.8 million in salary cap space.