DraftKings Promo; Murph’s Patriots-Packers Pick

Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo and the lone NFL pick of Week 4 from Murph?

After going 2-2 since Thursday, I’m going to close my betting weekend out with one NFL game and finish above .500:

Brian Hoyer and the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers – fresh off a head-to-head win over former Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady – and the Green Bay Packers.

With this exclusive Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code below you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your team wins!

Football betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the winning team.

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus bonus for winning your bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide

Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.

You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on any sports gambling betting lines like NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.

As mentioned above, I’m 2-2 so far this week so let’s try to close it out with a win and a banger upset pick for ya!

New England Patriots (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Packers -9.5; -435 ML

Over/Under: 40

Can you say letdown? Coming in against a undermanned New England Patriots squad and fresh off a big road win over Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers are in a prime letdown spot today!

Brian Hoyer probably knows this Patriots offense better than Mac Jones and Damian Harris is set for his 2022 breakout party.

Pick Patriots 24 Packers 20

Take the points for sure but why go for it all if you think the Patriots can win, take them at $100 to win $350 on the Money Line.

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.