DraftKings Promo; Murph’s Patriots-Packers Pick

Published

8 hours ago

on

Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo and the lone NFL pick of Week 4 from Murph?

After going 2-2 since Thursday, I’m going to close my betting weekend out with one NFL game and finish above .500:

Brian Hoyer and the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers – fresh off a head-to-head win over former Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady – and the Green Bay Packers.

As mentioned above, I’m 2-2 so far this week so let’s try to close it out with a win and a banger upset pick for ya!

New England Patriots (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Packers -9.5; -435 ML

Over/Under: 40

Can you say letdown? Coming in against a undermanned New England Patriots squad and fresh off a big road win over Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers are in a prime letdown spot today!

Brian Hoyer probably knows this Patriots offense better than Mac Jones and Damian Harris is set for his 2022 breakout party.

Pick Patriots 24 Packers 20

Take the points for sure but why go for it all if you think the Patriots can win, take them at $100 to win $350 on the Money Line.

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

