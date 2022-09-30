DraftKings Promo; Murph’s NCAA Football Picks

Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo and Murph’s NCAA Football Picks?

After what can best be described as a disturbing 29-15 win over the Miami Dolphins for the Cincinnati Bengals – and correct pick of Bengals -4 here – on Thursday Night Football, we send our thoughts to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his family on a fast recovery.

There’s another great slate of NFL and NCAA football coming up Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In this DraftKings Promo post, you get your NCAA Picks for Saturday.

As mentioned above, I’m 1-0 so far this week after taking the Bengals -4. Here’s my college football picks for tomorrow:

No. 4 Michigan (-410 ML, -10.5) at Iowa

Over/Under: 42

In what is usually a tightly contested and low-scoring Big 10 battle, we’re going to tease Michigan down and the over/under up to take the UNDER.

Pick: Tease – Michigan -4.5/Under 48

No. 7 Kentucky @ No. 14 Ole Miss (-255 ML, -7)

Over/Under: 54.5

OK, yes both teams are 4-0 and no disrespect to Ole Miss, but how are the Wildcats seven-point underdogs here. They’re ranked seventh overall for a reason and that’s because they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the country. Gimme that money line all day here!

Pick: Kentucky +215

No. 10 North Carolina State @ No. 5 Clemson (-260 ML, -6.5)

Over/Under: 45

This was at Clemson -7.5 to start the week but clearly the bettors saw Clemson survive a major scare at Wake Forest last week and don’t trust them right now. I look at it the other way. Clemson survived their scare and now they’re ready to rock and roll. Lay the points and take the over!

Pick: Parlay – Clemson -6.5 and Over 45

