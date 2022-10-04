DraftKings Promo
DraftKings Promo; Take Under In Colts-Broncos On TNF
Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo and Murph’s Thursday Night Football pick?
With this exclusive Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code below you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your team wins!
Football betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the winning team.
All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.
Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus bonus for winning your bet.
DraftKings Guide
Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.
- Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
- Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods.
- Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.
You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on any sports gambling betting lines like NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.
Yours truly lost the only NFL bet I made but man was a close to a monster upset with the New England Patriots (+350) against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Patriots almost pulled off the win falling just short, 27-24.
MA, PA, MI, NY, NJGET THE APP
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW
Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) @ Denver Broncos (2-2-0)
Former Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan has still got some game and has been looking better each week but Denver is always a tough place to play. We’re going to stay away from picking a winner here though and instead go with the UNDER 43.5 in what should be a rather boring TNF game.
Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.