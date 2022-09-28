Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Update; Foligno; Bruins-Rangers Recap

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins are totally fine talking contract during the 2022-23 season.

Did A.J. Greer just become a fan favorite for Boston Bruins fans with the game-winner and a two-goal performance in a 3-2 preseason overtime win for the Bruins?

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is reportedly just fine with continuing to negotiate on a new contract extension during the season.

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno is entering his contract walk year and whether this is his last season in Black and Gold or not, he wants to prove to his teammates and Bruins fans that last season does not define him.

Just three days after officially signing a professional tryout with the Boston Bruins, defenseman Anton Stralman was on the first defensive pairing with Hampus Lindholm in the team’s second preseason game.

NYI: Has New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo already won a regular spot in the lineup alongside fellow rearguard Scott Mayfield?

PGH: The NHL trade chatter is starting to pick up again and the Pittsburgh Penguins are a hot topic.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers got some good and bad news on injured goalie Carter Hart.

WSH: Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette’s son, Peter Laviolette III, has signed where it all began for his Dad’s coaching career, the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

FLA: The Florida Panthers signed former Boston College star goalie Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension that carries a $4.5M AAV.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are hoping they have a winning goalie tandem in Alex Nedeljkovic and Ville Husso.

DAL: The Dallas Stars have made their first wave of roster cuts at training camp.

COL: Can the Colorado Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions? The oddsmakers think they can.

VGK: Unsigned restricted free agent defenseman Nic Hague is headed home to Kitchener, Ontario until he can find common ground with the Vegas Golden Knights or gets traded.

