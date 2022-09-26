Bruins Daily: Subban A Hall Of Famer? Zboril; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins need someone to step up on defense; is that someone Jakub Zboril?

Does recently retired P.K. Subban belong in the Hockey Hall of Fame?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After a series of setbacks, could Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril stay healthy and come through when the Bruins’ blue line needs it most?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The vision of new New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert is starting to be visible on the ice at training camp.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jamie Devane knocked out Columbus Blue Jackets tough guy Ben Harpur, and even he was scared of the result. This puck scribe has always loved a fight born of passion and heat of the moment but this is a reminder of why fighting is punished much heavier in other sports.

PHI: The injury curse just won’t leave the Philadelphia Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart is injured again and will miss some time.

WSH: Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael is confident he’s going to earn a key spot in the lineup this season.

FLA: ‘We Are Family!’ That’s the song at training camp for the Florida Panthers as brothers Eric and Marc Staal are reunited.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DAL: Can a better offense improve the defense for the Dallas Stars?

COL: Defenseman Josh Manson has returned to training camp for the Colorado Avalanche.

SJS: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier isn’t expecting a contract resolution

Canada Hockey Now