Bruins Daily: Bruins-Flyers; Stralman; Hanifin; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost 2-1 the Philadelphia Flyers in their 2022-23 preseason opener Saturday.

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

It wasn’t pretty but it was a gritty and promising preseason opening 2-1 loss to the Flyers by the Bruins. Part of the promising performance was Jakub Lauko, who scored the team’s lone goal.

Things got pretty physical and feisty in the preseason opener between the Bruins and the Flyers. Connor Carrick and Wade Allison dropped the gloves, as did Hayden Hodgson and A.J. Greer.

As expected, there weren’t too many players expected to be on the opening night roster playing for the Boston Bruins against the Flyers in the preseason opener in Philadelphia Saturday night. However there were some roster bubble players like rookies Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell.

Speaking of Fabian Lysell, he had the thrill of playing on a line with Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron for the first two days of training camp.

The Boston Bruins officially signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a professional tryout Saturday morning and hours later the 36-year-old rearguard was skating with the team at training camp.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston College and current New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom will try to be not so hard on himself this season.

PGH: Is Drake Caggiula emerging as a dark horse to make the Pittsburgh Penguins roster out of camp.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is calling on Dorchester, MA native and former Boston College star forward Kevin Hayes to step his game up this season.

WSH: Former Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson feels at home playing for the Washington Capitals again.

FLA: The Florida Panthers are adapting to new head coach Paul Maurice.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde wants a more complete game from forward Jakub Vrana.

DAL: Former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Seguin is confident he can find his game again this season.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have been missing some key players in the first few days of training camp.

VGK: What can the Vegas Golden Knights expect from Finnish forward Sakari Manninen, whom they signed out of the KHL this past offseason?

Canada Hockey Now