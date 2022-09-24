Boston Bruins Playing Feisty Hockey In Preseason Debut

It was going to be interesting to watch whether the Boston Bruins were going to have some kind of statement to make with their first game of the preseason, and they certainly came out playing with a feistiness that B’s fans aren’t going to hate.

There were big hits and hockey fights for B’s players on the bubble fighting for NHL gigs through the first two periods of action at the Wells Fargo Center. In the first period, veteran defenseman Connor Carrick blasted Philly agitator Antoine Roussel with a big open ice hit that Wade Allison responded to by dropping the gloves with Carrick.

Connor Carrick says it’s officially Boston Bruins season again 🐻🏒👊 pic.twitter.com/KsYGwVhbzq — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 24, 2022

Then in the second period Hayden Hodgson smacked Josiah Didier from behind with a big hit in the corner and fourth line hopeful AJ Greer responded by throwing down with Hodgson in a solid hockey bout.

Hayden Hodgson and AJ Greer chuckin some nasty knuckles 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ocmWzhzEso — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) September 25, 2022

Carrick has a really outside chance of cracking the NHL roster even with the injuries to start the year, especially with Anton Stralman now brought in on a PTO, but the 25-year-old Greer should have a decent shot for an energy line spot given his youth, his ideal size at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds and his willingness to play the physical game after several AHL seasons following his college career at Boston University.

“I’ve liked him,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery of Greer when asked about him on Friday ahead of the preseason action. “I’ve liked the speed, I’ve liked the fact that he’s playing aggressive, that he’s on top of pucks, and can really wire the puck, too.”

Montgomery will also certainly like Greer’s willingness to protect his teammates after the borderline corner hit on Didier in a preseason game where jobs are being won, and reputations after being made with new teams.