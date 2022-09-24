Bruins Daily: Stralman; Flames; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors

Could the Vancouver Canucks actually trade captain Bo Horvat before the 2023 NHL Trade deadline if they can’t sign him to an extension?

For now the Boston Bruins are using a PTO to fill a hole on defense but could they solve their blue line issues on the trade market with the Calgary Flames?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Veteran defenseman Anton Stralman will reportedly join the Boston Bruins on a professional tryout. If things don’t work with Stralman and Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wants to hit the NHL trade market for a defenseman, he may want to call Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving. My partner-in-scribe, Joe Haggerty addresses five burning questions surrounding the Boston Bruins as training camp gets underway. Will the Bruins sign David Pastrnak to an extension before the season begins? National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, got a one-on-one interview with former Boston College goalie and Andover, MA native Corey Schneider who just re-signed with the New York Islanders on a one-year, two-way, 750K (NHL), 400K (AHL), contract.

PGH: How can Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall get his team cap compliant before the 2022-23 regular season begins? Will he move one of his plethora of defensemen on the NHL trade market?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison is psyched that new head coach John Tortorella plans on filtering the team’s youth into the lineup.

WSH: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson knows that his team’s powerplay can be better this season.

FLA: After finding his way to Sunrise, Florida in the trade that shook the NHL trade market this past offseason, new Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been reunited with his former Calgary Flames teammate Sam Reinhart.

DET: Detroit Red Wings Swedish prospect Simon Edvinsson is adjusting just fine to life on and off the ice in North America.

DAL: Dallas Hockey Now scribe Sam Nestler takes a close look at the goaltending situation for the Dallas Stars. Can former Boston Bruins goalie and fan favorite Anton Khudobin find a way back into the mix?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche will be getting healthier as training camp rolls on.

VGK: Are the Vegas Golden Knights about to shake up the NHL trade market?

SJS: San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer has been the subject of NHL trade rumors for awhile now. He told our man Sheng Peng that his faith in God got him through that and some tough times.

Canada Hockey Now