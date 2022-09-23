Bruins Daily: Grzelcyk Update; Barzal Contract; NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk revealed an updated timetable for his return on Thursday.

How bad does Mathew Barzal want to stay with the New York Islanders past this season?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is eyeing an early November return to the lineup after offseason shoulder surgery. After a strong showing in nine games with the Providence Bruins last spring and then another impressive outing at the Prospects challenge in Buffalo last weekend, Boston Bruins prospect John Beecher is getting noticed. National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal continues to reiterate how much he wants to remain an Islander past this upcoming season.

PGH: New Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ty Smith isn’t worried about a crowded blue line in Pittsburgh.

PHI: As expected, new Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella put his players through a rigorous and boisterous first day of training camp.

WSH: Is Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL?

FLA: What can be expected from Matthew Tkachuk in his first season with the Florida Panthers?

DET: Like winger David Pastrnak with the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin hasn’t signed a contract extension yet but he still wants to stay with the Wings.

DAL: What are the top 5 storylines in Dallas Stars training camp?

COL: A lower-body injury for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will likely keep him shelved for the start of the season.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and new Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy had former Bruins Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel flanking Massachusetts native Jack Eichel on the first day of training camp.

SJS: If the Czech government won’t allow Russian players to play in the team’s season opening visit to Prague, then according to Sharks GM Mike Grier, they shouldn’t expect any of the San Jose Sharks to show up for the two games against the Nashville Predators.

Canada Hockey Now