Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins Roster Cuts; Greer; Cap Rising; NHL Rumors
The Boston Bruins have made their first wave of roster cuts and A.J. Greer is endearing himself to Bruins fans.
More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
There weren’t any real surprises in the first wave of cuts from training camp for the Boston Bruins.
Have the Boston Bruins found a Milan Lucic clone in winger A.J. Greer? Greer and his teammates certainly hope so.
Boston Bruins center Jack Studnicka knows it’s now or never if he wants to remain a Bruin past this season.
National Hockey Now
NYI: So what can be learned from the first two preseason games for the New York Islanders?
PGH: At this time in his career and life, returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins was the best decision for Josh Archibald.
PHI: Thankfully Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will not need another back surgery but he is still week-to-week with semblance of a timetable on his return.
WSH: The Washington Capitals are going to try new center Dylan Strome on the half-wall on the powerplay.
FLA: If both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are still Florida Panthers next season, the team will be taking a $14.5 million cap hit between the pipes.
DET: Defenseman Elmer Soderblom has made a good first impression at Detroit Red Wings training camp and in preseason action.
COL: The Colorado Avalanche have made their first wave of cuts in training camp.
VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights did the same with their camp roster.
SJS: Have the San Jose Sharks answered any of the multitude of questions surrounding them as they entered camp?
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: A rising salary cap is coming at the perfect time for a team like the Montreal Canadiens who are in a retool/rebuild.
VAN: Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini has been accused of abusing his three children.
CGY: Our man in Calgary, Steve Macfarlane, gives the Flames perspective on the Greer-Milan Lucic angle mentioned above.
NHL
Here’s more from Elliotte Friedman on the rising NHL salary cap.
Let’s hope Greer is NOT a Milan Lucic clone. Lucic was good for a couple of years then was virtually invisible the rest of the time he was with the Bruins and hasn’t done much since he left. Greer has shown that he can score and is willing to be a physical presence but it’s too early to tell how good he might be. He has to be better than Lucic.
Fred. Lucic. Never started to slow down till his 2nd season in EDMONTON. Was all good with bruins and his year in LA as well check the stats see for yourself. A great Bruin cap casualty
Lucic clone?? Don’t get carried away lol!!
Lucic was a force to be reckoned with and could change the complexion of a game in a number of different ways. I liked what I saw from Greer in game ONE. But I think a lot of people are getting out way ahead of themselves in the Boston sports media haha