Bruins Daily: Bruins Roster Cuts; Greer; Cap Rising; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins have made their first wave of roster cuts and A.J. Greer is endearing himself to Bruins fans.

Boston Bruins

There weren’t any real surprises in the first wave of cuts from training camp for the Boston Bruins.

Have the Boston Bruins found a Milan Lucic clone in winger A.J. Greer? Greer and his teammates certainly hope so.

Boston Bruins center Jack Studnicka knows it’s now or never if he wants to remain a Bruin past this season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So what can be learned from the first two preseason games for the New York Islanders?

PGH: At this time in his career and life, returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins was the best decision for Josh Archibald.

PHI: Thankfully Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will not need another back surgery but he is still week-to-week with semblance of a timetable on his return.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are going to try new center Dylan Strome on the half-wall on the powerplay.

FLA: If both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are still Florida Panthers next season, the team will be taking a $14.5 million cap hit between the pipes.

DET: Defenseman Elmer Soderblom has made a good first impression at Detroit Red Wings training camp and in preseason action.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have made their first wave of cuts in training camp.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights did the same with their camp roster.

SJS: Have the San Jose Sharks answered any of the multitude of questions surrounding them as they entered camp?

Canada Hockey Now