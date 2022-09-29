Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Bruins Roster Cuts; Greer; Cap Rising; NHL Rumors

Published

10 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have made their first wave of roster cuts and A.J. Greer is endearing himself to Bruins fans.

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

There weren’t any real surprises in the first wave of cuts from training camp for the Boston Bruins.

Have the Boston Bruins found a Milan Lucic clone in winger A.J. Greer? Greer and his teammates certainly hope so.

Boston Bruins center Jack Studnicka knows it’s now or never if he wants to remain a Bruin past this season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So what can be learned from the first two preseason games for the New York Islanders?

PGH: At this time in his career and life, returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins was the best decision for Josh Archibald.

PHI: Thankfully Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will not need another back surgery but he is still week-to-week with semblance of a timetable on his return.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are going to try new center Dylan Strome on the half-wall on the powerplay.

FLA: If both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are still Florida Panthers next season, the team will be taking a $14.5 million cap hit between the pipes.

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

DET: Defenseman Elmer Soderblom has made a good first impression at Detroit Red Wings training camp and in preseason action.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have made their first wave of cuts in training camp.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights did the same with their camp roster.

SJS: Have the San Jose Sharks answered any of the multitude of questions surrounding them as they entered camp?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: A rising salary cap is coming at the perfect time for a team like the Montreal Canadiens who are in a retool/rebuild.

VAN: Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini has been accused of abusing his three children.

CGY: Our man in Calgary, Steve Macfarlane, gives the Flames perspective on the Greer-Milan Lucic angle mentioned above.

NHL

Here’s more from Elliotte Friedman on the rising NHL salary cap.

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fred

Let’s hope Greer is NOT a Milan Lucic clone. Lucic was good for a couple of years then was virtually invisible the rest of the time he was with the Bruins and hasn’t done much since he left. Greer has shown that he can score and is willing to be a physical presence but it’s too early to tell how good he might be. He has to be better than Lucic.

-1
Reply
Mrbruin4

Fred. Lucic. Never started to slow down till his 2nd season in EDMONTON. Was all good with bruins and his year in LA as well check the stats see for yourself. A great Bruin cap casualty

1
Reply
Jaz00000

Lucic clone?? Don’t get carried away lol!!
Lucic was a force to be reckoned with and could change the complexion of a game in a number of different ways. I liked what I saw from Greer in game ONE. But I think a lot of people are getting out way ahead of themselves in the Boston sports media haha

0
Reply

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.