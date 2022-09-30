Bruins Daily: Bruins PP; Wagner; Chychrun Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins are forward-thinking on the powerplay and Chris Wagner hopes to be a regular on the penalty kill this season.

Teams are lining up again for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market.

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

There’s a solid chance that the Boston Bruins could go with a five-forward powerplay this season. Bruins center David Krejci spoke about Jim Montgomery’s forward thinking on the PP.

The Mayor of Walpole, Chris Wagner, is hoping to get reelected to the Boston Bruins roster for the 2022-23 season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Veteran New York Islanders forward Zach Parise and star center Mathew Barzal are building chemistry.

PGH: Bryan Rust continues to be Mr. Versatility for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PHI: As long as he can stay healthy, Wade Ellison looks like a shoe-in to make the roster for the 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers out of camp.

WSH: Is Dylan Strome the frontrunner to become the second line center for the 2022-23 Washington Capitals?

FLA: Could Anton Lundell find himself skating on the top line for the Florida Panthers this season?

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: The Detroit Red Wings continued to trim their roster on Thursday.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is getting healthier and closer to a return.

VGK: Plenty of Vegas Golden Knights could reach some milestones this season.

SJS: The Czech government has decided to allow the Russian players on the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators play in Prague to open the 2022-23 regular season.

Canada Hockey Now