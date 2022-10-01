Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Vaakanainen OK After Fall; Pastrnak; NHL News And Rumors

Published

4 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Thankfully former Boston Bruins and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is OK after a scary fall in a preseason game on Friday night.

As San Jose Sharks center Derek Grant scored a goal, Urho Vaakanainen lost control coming into the opposite side end boards (top of video above), and slammed into them. He was carried off in a stretcher.

Thankfully the Ducks later tweeted out that he had full movement within his extremities and was fully conscious and alert.

Get well Urho!

Boston Bruins

According to one well-respected NHL Insider, contract extension talks between the Boston Bruins and winger David Pastrnak have ‘heated up’ since training camp.

The much anticipated line of Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak is expected to make it’s debut when the Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers in their third preseason game Saturday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert is going back to forward lines that his predecessor, Barry Trotz, loved to use.

PGH: Could 2019 21st pick overall and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin finally become an NHL regular this season?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is expecting to be ready for the team’s season opener on Oct. 13 against the New Jersey Devils.

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

FLA: Each Florida Panthers player will have his own goal song this season. Love this idea!

DET: Six-foot-eight, 218-pound left wing Elmer Soderblom is getting every chance he can get to make the Detroit Red Wings 2022-23 roster.

DAL: New Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is hoping ton have his regular season roster finalized by the end of the weekend.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Joe Fleming to an entry-level contract.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: What does Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes think of Juraj Slafkovsky’s play so far in the preseason?

VAN: Vancouver Canucks blue line sensation Quinn Hughes looked just fine playing the right side with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the left Thursday night.

CGY: Time is running out on Calgary Flames PTO’s Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin.

NHL

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid made it clear that he’s more interested in a Stanley Cup than individual accolades.

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.