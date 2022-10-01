Bruins Daily: Vaakanainen OK After Fall; Pastrnak; NHL News And Rumors

Thankfully former Boston Bruins and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is OK after a scary fall in a preseason game on Friday night.

As San Jose Sharks center Derek Grant scored a goal, Urho Vaakanainen lost control coming into the opposite side end boards (top of video above), and slammed into them. He was carried off in a stretcher.

Not sure if Kniazev (25) touched Vaakanainen (5) before Urho went hard into the boards https://t.co/Y6eUQDrdhi — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 1, 2022

Thankfully the Ducks later tweeted out that he had full movement within his extremities and was fully conscious and alert.

Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was taken to UCI Medical Center for evaluation after being injured during tonight’s game. He has full movement in his extremities and is fully conscious and alert. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 1, 2022

Get well Urho!

