Bruins Training Camp Notebook: Neely Pressures Swayman, What’s Next For Lysell?

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continued training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season on Monday with what was an eventful day at TD Garden.

The team did practice on the ice, but most of the attention was focused on those off of it.

The day began with a press conference featuring Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president and alternate governor Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Neeley Pressures Swayman:

By far, the biggest takeaway from Monday was Neely’s comments on the negotiations between the Bruins and restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman has now missed nearly the first two weeks of training camp and doesn’t appear to be ready to put his name on the dotted line. In Neely’s eyes, the Bruins have already provided him with plenty of incentive to sign.

“I don’t want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,” said Neely. “What his ask is and what we believe his comparison group is, they’re two different things.”

Korpisalo To Start Opening Night:

Even if the Bruins and Swayman come to an agreement soon, it’s unlikely he will be ready for the start of the regular season at this point. s a result, the Bruins officially named Joonas Korpisalo as their starter in net when they face the Florida Panthers to open the season on Oct. 8.

Sweeney and Montgomery both say that Korpisalo will start in goal for the Bruins on opening night in Florida. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 30, 2024

Korpisalo, who the Bruins acquired in the trade for Linus Ullmark, comes to Boston looking to resurrect his career following poor performance last season with the Ottawa Senators.

Thus far, Korpisalo has looked solid in his two preseason appearances, and the Bruins will need him to maintain that form as long as Swayman is out.

Lysell’s Future:

There was a lot more room to skate at practice after the Bruins cut 19 players from their training camp roster on Sunday afternoon, including Fabian Lysell.

The former first-round draft choice was in heavy competition to claim the open spot on the second line right wing and, at times, looked capable of the role as a dynamic offensive threat. However, he failed to be consistent both in practice and in his opportunities in exhibition games and is now heading back to Providence of the AHL.

But while he likely won’t start the season with the Bruins, Lysell hasn’t run out of chances.

Extensions On The Table:

While the Bruins are trying to negotiate terms with Swayman, they’re also starting that same process with members of the organization.

Sweeney said that he has already begun talking to Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic, who will both be unrestricted free agents after this season, as well as Morgan Geekie, who will be a restricted free agent.

Perhaps, though, the most important expiring contract is that of Montgomery.

Montgomery has served well since taking over behind the bench for the Bruins two years ago but has not translated that success to the playoffs.

While the Bruins have every desire to extend Montgomery, they may be unwilling to if he’s unable to get the team over the proverbial hump this year.

“We believe he’s a good coach, and we’d like to extend and to be our coach again,” said Sweeney. “Our discussions will be ours and internal. But I think it was really important to make sure he knew what our intentions are.”

McLaughlin Clears Waivers:

Forward Marc McLaughlin cleared waivers on Monday after he was made part of the initial wave of cuts the Bruins made from their training camp roster. He will now report to AHL Providence.

Practice Lines:

Zacha – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Tufte – Coyle – Geekie

Frederic – Poitras – Brazeau

Beecher – Kastelic – Johnson/Koepke

H. Lindholm – McAvoy

Zadorov – Peeke

Lohrei – Carlo

Wotherspoon – Mitchell

Korpisalo

Bussi

Missing: Brad Marchand, Max Jones

Up Next:

The Bruins will practice Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena in preparation for their fifth game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers. uck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. EST.