Bruins Daily: Are Lindholm, More Grit The Answer For Bruins?

Are Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm and some grit up front and on the blue line the answer for the Boston Bruins?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins rolled into the holiday break on a four-game losing streak after a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Right now, the only players playing with any passion seem to be the goalies, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: There were plenty of grievances to air on Festivus for the Boston Bruins. Can they solve their issues with a center like Elias Lindholm?

The Eye Test: On the latest ‘Eye Test Podcast,’ Pierre McGuire and I discussed how much the World Juniors experience will help Boston Bruins center Matt Poitras and also what the Bruins need to do to jumpstart Jake DeBrusk.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson is already ripping it up for Team USA and keeps showing the future is bright for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have called up towering defensive prospect Simon Edvinsson.

Florida Hockey Now: Make no doubt that was a revenge win over the Golden Knights for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: Could we get a 70-goal scorer this season in Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews?

Tampa Bay Lightning: A 2-1 shootout win over the Washington Capitals was the perfect Christmas gift for the Tampa Bay Lightning.