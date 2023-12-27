Bruins Daily: Bruins Trade Options; NHL News And Rumors

Matt Poitras lights the lamp for Canada at the World Juniors and another Boston Bruins trade rumor for you as the NHL gets going again.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If they fail to land a top-tier center like Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm on the NHL trade market, could the Boston Bruins try for someone like Chicago Blackhawks pivot and two-time Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson?

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras scored his first goal of the 2024 World Junior Championship for Canada.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Slovakia and the Montreal Canadiens have to be excited about prospect Filip Mesar.

Detroit Hockey Now: The same can be said for Canada and the Detroit Red Wings when it comes to prospect Nate Danielson.

Florida Hockey Now: Great long read here by Colby Guy on Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Will Brad Treliving finally hit the NHL trade market to bolster the blue line for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: Can owner Michael Andlauer do what Eugene Melnyk was never able to do and build a new arena downtown for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will the NHL trade market pick up after midnight tonight with the expiration of the NHL Holiday Roster Freeze?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One team that could act fast on the NHL trade market is the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Here’s the Tyler Johnson trade rumor from the view of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Philly Hockey Now: Thanks to the dictator, war criminal Vladimir Putin, the Philadelphia Flyers may have to wait 4-5 years before they can bring over top Russian prospect Matvei Michkov.