Bruins Daily: Bruins Win; Letang Records; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column against the Sabres, and Penguins defenseman Kris Letang assisted his teammates on a record-breaking night.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins snapped a four-game winless streak with a special teams performance for the ages in a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins got two powerplay goals from Charlie Coyle and one from Morgan Geekie.

Boston Hockey Now: NHL on TNT analyst Colby Armstrong ripped referee Garrett Rank for a questionable call and subsequent unsportsmanlike minor on Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Would the Boston Bruins be better off not mortgaging what little they have left on the farm for a player like Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm?

IIHF: Another win for Canada at the World Junior Championship and another goal for Boston Bruins rookie Matt Poitras.

Atlantic Division

Buffalo Hockey Now: A big National Hockey Now welcome goes out to our new Buffalo Hockey Now scribe, Jason Moser! Here’s Jason’s recap of the Bruins’ win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Minnesota Wild stayed hot and doubled up the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: If they did two NHL awards for defensemen, the frontrunner for best defensive defenseman could be Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Florida Panthers took the latest Battle of Florida game with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sportsnet: In the latest edition of the Battle of Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: What in the name of Chico Resch is going on with the New Jersey Devils recalling goalie Nico Daws?

NYI Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins embarrassed the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It was a record-breaking night for Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.

Nashville Hockey Now: Blown leads are becoming habitual for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: The rookie magic continued for Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Arizona Coyotes erased a four-goal deficit and beat the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The goals keep pouring in against the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: That’s six straight losses for the San Jose Sharks.