Bruins Daily: Merkulov Call-Up? Ritchie Loses His Marbles

Will the Boston Bruins call up highflying and high-scoring forward Georgii Merkulov over the next week or so?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: When will the offensively starved Boston Bruins call up high-scoring prospect Georgii Merkulov?

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Buffalo Hockey Now: Why was Tage Thompson a last-minute scratch against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and then placed on the non-roster list Thursday by the Buffalo Sabres?

Florida Hockey Now: Former NHL and future Hall of Fame goaltender Roberto Luongo played at practice for the Florida Panthers.

Leafs Nation: One team that could acquire a goalie on the NHL trade market really soon is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Where would the Ottawa Senators be without winger Brady Tkachuk?

Tampa Bay Times: Who is the 2023-24 Tampa Bay Lightning?

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: What is going on with former Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames winger Nick Ritchie?

NYI Hockey Now: After a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, it was all in at practice for the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: How is there any doubt surrounding Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s do-or-die for the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Imagine if the Chicago Blackhawks wind up with a 1-2 punch up the middle of Connor Bedard and likely 2024 top overall pick Macklin Celebrini?

San Jose Hockey Now: David Quinn is shuffling the forward lines for the struggling San Jose Sharks.