Bruins Postgame: Special Teams Dominate In 4-1 Win

The Boston Bruins snapped their longest losing streak of the season at four games with a dominating 4-1 win over the Sabres on Wednesday night in Buffalo.

The Bruins dominated special teams, and Jeremy Swayman got his tenth win of the season with a 25-save performance.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: The Boston Bruins’ powerplay had been better than usual lately, but their penalty kill – which is their bread and butter – has been below average lately. On Thursday night, the Bruins’ powerplay was way above average, and the penalty kill was back to its usual self as special teams were the difference in this game. The Bruins got two powerplay goals from Charlie Coyle and one from Morgan Geekie and went 3-for-4 on the man advantage.

And just like that, Charlie Coyle has two goals on the night. pic.twitter.com/2qmesPUCa9 — Lauren Campbell 👾 (@lalalalaurrrren) December 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Coyle and the penalty kill killed off all six Sabres’ powerplays and ruined any chance for Buffalo to get back into the game.

DOGHOUSE: As I’ve stated numerous times here, I try hard not to criticize refs or at least blame them for the outcome of a game, but these days, the former is impossible to avoid it seems.

With his team up 1-0 early thanks to rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei’s third goal of the season, Boston Bruins captain Marchand found himself in the sin-bin for four minutes just 7:31 into the opening frame. Marchand let up on what could have been a hard cross-check but was basically Marchand rubbing out his opponent, and yet was called for a two-minute cross-checking minor. Brad Marchand then let Rank have it and didn’t stop yapping even when he sat down in the penalty box. Rank took offense and gave Marchand an additional two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

As NHL On TNT analyst Colby Armstrong said about Rank in the first period: “Get thicker skin.”

BANGER: The only area the Buffalo Sabres beat the Bruins in was hits, as they out-hit them 17-10. Sabres forward Peyton Krebs led the way with six hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Marchand’s passionate reaction to Rank could’ve cost the Bruins, but other than that, Marchand walked the line and channeled his passion in a positive fashion. The Bruins captain was in the middle of everything during every shift he took and even yapping from the bench. He was at his pest best but also created offense and scoring chances throughout the game. Marchand assisted on Coyle’s first powerplay goal and then Geekie’s.

Charlie Coyle made himself nice and cozy in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/xrnoy5gxgt — Lauren Campbell 👾 (@lalalalaurrrren) December 28, 2023

Morgan Geekie with the lucky bounce off the end boards banks it in off Levi and it’s 4-0 pic.twitter.com/HMfJL3HtQk — 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) December 28, 2023

Let’s not forget that he could’ve absolutely lost it after the elbow he took from Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt 14:50 into the second period, but he just looked at Mittelstadt in disbelief and asked: “What is wrong with you?”

Casey Mittelstadt elbows Brad Marchand and gets an elbow penalty#NHLBruins | #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Ari9INiNhV — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) December 28, 2023

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night (7:08 p.m. ET) and then close out 2023 in Mowtown against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. ET.