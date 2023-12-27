Bruins @ Sabres Preview: Bruins Hope To Snap Four-Game Skid

A much-needed break for the Boston Bruins is over. They will be back at it tonight in Buffalo when they take on the Sabres for the second time this month after losing to their Atlantic Division rivals 3-1 in Boston on Dec. 7.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (19-7-6, 44 pts) @ Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4, 32 pts)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

How to watch: TNT, MAX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-155), Sabres (+130)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+154), Sabres +1.5 (-185)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-102)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (20), assists (24), and points with 44 in 32 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 9-2-4 with a 2.25 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is also out but hopes to return on Saturday when the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Patrick Brown-John Beecher

Extra: Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Buffalo Sabres Lineup

Note: For the most up-to-date info for this game and all things Sabres, go to Buffalo Hockey Now.

Forwards

Jeff Skinner – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka – Dylan Cozens – Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway – Casey Mittelstadt – Zach Benson

Victor Olofsson – Peyton Krebs – Kyle Okposo

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power – Ryan Johnson

Connor Clifton – Erik Johnson

Goalies

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Officials

Referees: Mitch Dunning, Garrett Rank

Linesmen: Mark Schewchyk, James Tobias