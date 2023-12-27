Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Sabres Preview: Bruins Hope To Snap Four-Game Skid
A much-needed break for the Boston Bruins is over. They will be back at it tonight in Buffalo when they take on the Sabres for the second time this month after losing to their Atlantic Division rivals 3-1 in Boston on Dec. 7.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (19-7-6, 44 pts) @ Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4, 32 pts)
Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
How to watch: TNT, MAX
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-155), Sabres (+130)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+154), Sabres +1.5 (-185)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-102)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (20), assists (24), and points with 44 in 32 games.
-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 9-2-4 with a 2.25 GAA and a .928 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is also out but hopes to return on Saturday when the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-Patrick Brown-John Beecher
Extra: Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Buffalo Sabres Lineup
Note: For the most up-to-date info for this game and all things Sabres, go to Buffalo Hockey Now.
Forwards
Jeff Skinner – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka – Dylan Cozens – Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway – Casey Mittelstadt – Zach Benson
Victor Olofsson – Peyton Krebs – Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power – Ryan Johnson
Connor Clifton – Erik Johnson
Goalies
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Officials
Referees: Mitch Dunning, Garrett Rank
Linesmen: Mark Schewchyk, James Tobias