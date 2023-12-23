Bruins Postgame: Jekyll And Hyde Bruins Lose 3-2 To Wild

The Boston Bruins are now in the midst of their first four-game losing streak this season after a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

After an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday night, the Bruins came out looking like a much more engaged team taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. That didn’t last long, though as they allowed two quick goals from the Wild in the second period and another in the third before scoring a late goal to make it interesting. They couldn’t push through to tie the game, though, and are now 4-3-3 in December.

Linus Ulmmark made 32 saves in the loss, and Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury beat the Bruins again with a 19-save performance.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek may be one of the most underrated centers and two-way centers in the NHL. Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist and finished the game with five shots and five hits in 21:46 TOI. At this point in the season, the 26-year-old, 6-foot-3, 207-pound pivot has to be considered a Selke Trophy favorite.

DOGHOUSE: The Jekyll and Hyde act continued for the Boston Bruins as they failed to come anywhere else close to turning in a 60-minute effort. After a solid first period that saw them out-shoot the Wild 6-5 and enter the first intermission up 1-0 on Pastrnak’s goal, the Bruins reverted back to the team that was completely outplayed in the loss to the Jets on Friday. The Wild came out flying, and the Bruins wilted under their tenacious forecheck and to their speed into the offensive zone.

An Ian Mitchell interference call led to a Joel Erikson Ek powerplay goal at 5:57 to tie the game at one.

Joel Eriksson Ek ties the game at 1-1 on the power play #mnwild pic.twitter.com/ZdIfrF2jAi — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 24, 2023

Then just 1:25 later, ‘The Thrill’ struck again as Kapril Kaprisov extended his goal streak to six games with his 12th goal of the season at 7:22 into the middle frame.

Kirill Kaprizov gives the #mnwild a 2-1 lead on the great feed from Alex Goligoski. Goals in 3 straight games for 97, officially heated up pic.twitter.com/PGv7kUxk5u — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 24, 2023

The Bruins wound up being out-shot 19-6 in the second period and just never really recovered until Morgan Geekie’s fifth goal of the season at 13:53.

Morgan Geekie makes it a one-goal game. He has been really good lately. pic.twitter.com/kcEniU13sd — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 24, 2023

BANGER: After briefly leaving and then returning in the third period with what looked like a shoulder injury on Friday night, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was in the lineup again on Saturday night in Minnesota. The Bruins’ top defenseman didn’t miss a beat and was one of the few Bruins players to bring it all night. McAvoy made five hits and assisted on Pastrnak’s powerplay goal 2:37 into the game.

UNSUNG HERO: Kirill Kaprisov was once again a firecracker and sparked his team every time they needed one. Even when he wasn’t scoring he would make something out of nothing and create an offensive chance for his team. Kaprisov scored his second goal in a week against the Bruins and once again showed how he is a game-changer and one of the most exciting players in the NHL right now.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

NEXT UP: The Bruins will now be on the NHL’s mandated Holiday break from Sunday to Wednesday. They will head north to Buffalo on Wednesday morning and take on the Sabres.