Bruins @ Wild Preview: Can Bruins Snap Three-Game Skid?
The Boston Bruins will try and bounce back from their worst defeat of the season when they cap off a back-to-back road set against the Minnesota Wild.
A listless Bruins squad was absolutely humiliated by the Jets 5-1 on Friday in Winnipeg. From start to finish, the Bruins were chasing the game and ultimately left goalie Jeremy Swayman out to dry. If they want to exact some revenge on the Wild, who beat them 4-3 in overtime at TD Garden this past Tuesday, then they will need to have their first 60-minute effort since probably their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 30.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (19-6-6, 44 pts) @ Minnesota Wild (14-13-4, 32 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, BSWI, BSN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-115), Wild (-105)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+200), Wild +1.5 (-245)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (19), assists (24), and points with 43 in 31 games.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes. Ullmark is 10-4-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is also out but hopes to return on Dec. 27 when the Bruins resume play in Buffalo against the Sabres after the Christmas break, Dec. 24-26.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Extra: Patrick Brown
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Minnesota Wild Lineup
Forwards
Kirill Kaprisov-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno-Marco Rossi-Marcus Johansson
Daemon Hunt-Frederick Gaudreau-Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Vinni Lettieri
Defense
Jacob Middleton-Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski-Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill-Dakota Mermis
Goalies
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Officials
Referees: Garrett Rank, Furman South
Linesmen: Jesse Marquis, Justin Johnson