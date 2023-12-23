Bruins @ Wild Preview: Can Bruins Snap Three-Game Skid?

The Boston Bruins will try and bounce back from their worst defeat of the season when they cap off a back-to-back road set against the Minnesota Wild.

A listless Bruins squad was absolutely humiliated by the Jets 5-1 on Friday in Winnipeg. From start to finish, the Bruins were chasing the game and ultimately left goalie Jeremy Swayman out to dry. If they want to exact some revenge on the Wild, who beat them 4-3 in overtime at TD Garden this past Tuesday, then they will need to have their first 60-minute effort since probably their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 30.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (19-6-6, 44 pts) @ Minnesota Wild (14-13-4, 32 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSWI, BSN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-115), Wild (-105)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+200), Wild +1.5 (-245)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (19), assists (24), and points with 43 in 31 games.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes. Ullmark is 10-4-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is also out but hopes to return on Dec. 27 when the Bruins resume play in Buffalo against the Sabres after the Christmas break, Dec. 24-26.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Minnesota Wild Lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprisov-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno-Marco Rossi-Marcus Johansson

Daemon Hunt-Frederick Gaudreau-Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Vinni Lettieri

Defense

Jacob Middleton-Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski-Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill-Dakota Mermis

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Officials

Referees: Garrett Rank, Furman South

Linesmen: Jesse Marquis, Justin Johnson