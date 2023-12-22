Bruins Daily: Murphy’s Law For Grzelcyk; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins could once again be without one of their regular top 6 defensemen for their upcoming two-game road trip.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The ‘Murphy’s Law’ season rolls on for Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

The Eye Test: On the latest ‘Eye Test Podcast,’ Pierre McGuire and I discussed how much the World Juniors experience will help Boston Bruins center Matt Poitras and also what the Bruins need to do to jumpstart Jake DeBrusk.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Where are all the Juraj Slafkovsky doubters now? Hopefully, writing apology letters to the Montreal Canadiens!

Florida Hockey Now: For the Boston Bruins fans who are frustrated with their team’s lack of scoring, at least you’re not cheering for the Florida Panthers.

TSN ‘Insider Trading’: Is star winger William Nylander any closer to signing an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: Speaking of the Maple Leafs, they got embarrassed in a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Times: That was a gut-check win over the defending Stanley Cup champions for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Lindy Ruff didn’t hold back after the Edmonton Oilers laid a 6-3 thumping on his New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is the rough patch over for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Colorado Hockey Now: Is a Hart Trophy finally in the immediate future for Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon?

San Jose Hockey Now: On ‘Ugly Sweater Night,’ the Arizona Coyotes handed an ugly loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s hoping that Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Leo Karlsson is OK after a scary and ugly injury in a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.