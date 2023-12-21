Bruins Daily: Poitras Can Star For Canada; NHL Rumors

What can the Boston Bruins do to jumpstart winger Jake DeBrusk? Will Bruins center Matt Poitras be a star for Canada?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Eye Test: On the latest ‘Eye Test Podcast,’ Pierre McGuire and I discussed how much the World Juniors experience will help Boston Bruins center Matt Poitras and also what the Bruins need to do to jumpstart Jake DeBrusk.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Are the prospects properly developing for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: What is the identity of the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Just like they haven’t been for the Boston Bruins, the goals haven’t been going in for the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Sun: The current goal leader in the NHL is Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators are about to take a course in defense from new interim head coach Jacques Martin.

Sportsnet: The fans in Buffalo are starting to call for the job of head coach Don Granato.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals and fatigue did in the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: Despite being 51, Jaromir Jagr got an assist in his season debut in the Czech League. Hey, maybe his skills could help increase scoring for the Boston Bruins!

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could their next three games decide the fate of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Imagine a future 1-2 punch up the middle of Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini for the Chicago Blackhawks?

San Jose Hockey Now: The road warrior Los Angeles Kings dominated the San Jose Sharks.