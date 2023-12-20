Bruins Daily: Bruins Blow Another One; Fraudulent Senators

The Boston Bruins let another two points slip away, and a new head coach couldn’t prevent the Ottawa Senators from doing the same.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: For the third time in their last four games, the Boston Bruins blew a third period lead and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild thanks to a 40-save performance by future hall-of-fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL Holiday Roster Freeze went into effect at midnight, and as expected, before that, there were no moves made by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Despite being in the capital for this Quebec delicacy, there is no poutine on the menu for Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield.

Detroit Hockey Now: With their goalies dropping like flies, the Detroit Red Wings signed former Boston Bruins farmhand Michael Hutchinson.

Toronto Sun: In a touching pre-game ceremony before their game against the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs honored John Tavares.

NHL.com: A coaching change didn’t do much to protect a 3-0 lead for the fraudulent Ottawa Senators.

WGR 550: The Columbus Blue Jackets put a 9-4 whopping on the Buffalo Sabres, and fans must be asking what the bleep to general manager Kevyn Adams?

Deadspin: The Tampa Lightning throttled the St. Louis Blues 6-1, and it’s pretty clear now the frontrunner for the Hart Trophy is Nikita Kucherov.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Are the Edmonton Oilers starting to stumble again after a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: What are the New Jersey Devils going to do to jumpstart winger Timo Meier?

Philly Hockey Now: That’s nine straight games with a point for the Philadelphia Flyers!

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One general manager to keep an eye on when the NHL Holiday Roster freeze is lifted will be Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

Chicago Hockey Now: That was an impressive win over the Colorado Avalanche by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Hockey Now: Carolina apparently was not on the minds of the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: What’s up with winger Anthony Duclair being a healthy scratch for the San Jose Sharks?

