Bruins Postgame: Fleury Stones Bruins; Wild Win 4-3 in OT

The Boston Bruins blew a third period lead for the third time in their last four games and lost a thriller in overtime 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals, including the overtime winner, but the story in this game was 39-year-old goalie Marc-Andre Fleury who made 40 saves to help his team earn the two points. Marcus Johansson and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who will host the Bruins in a rematch in Minnesota on Saturday night.

David Pastrnak scored two first period goals for the Bruins, and Brad Marchand sent the game to overtime, tying the game at three with 1:6 left in regulation.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: The Minnesota Wild don’t even sniff even one point in this game if not for Marc-Andre Fleury. In what could be his last game at TD Garden if, as expected, he retires, the three-time Stanley Cup champion was absolutely brilliant. After allowing two goals in the first period, the 39-year-old veteran netminder locked in and was perfect the rest of the way. Fleury stopped all 34 shots he faced in the final two periods and then made two more saves in overtime to earn his fourth win of the season and No. 549 in his career to pull him within three of tying Patrick Roy for most wins all-time.

huge saves by marc-andré fleury who's keeping the game in reach for the wild pic.twitter.com/SNCvDUwtqR — archive fleury (@dailyfleury) December 20, 2023

Honorable Mention: Pretty soon, we may need to give David Pastrnak his own section here because he is our clutch leader by a landslide this season. Pastrnak tied the game at one with his 18th goal at 11:29 of the first period after Wild and former Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson had put the visitors up 1-0 on the powerplay at 7:44 of the opening frame.

David Pastrnak ties things up for the Bruins with his 18th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Y5XFuL4YnP — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 20, 2023

Then, just as time was winding down in the first period, the Bruins caught the Wild napping in the final seconds. In his first game back since Dec. 9, center Pavel Zacha found Pastrnak in the slot with .4 seconds left in the period, and the Bruins superstar banged home his 19th goal of the season for a 2-1 Bruins lead.

That's a buzzer beater for David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) to end the first period! 🍝 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/MAYFyaQPb8 — NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2023

DOGHOUSE: The Bruins once again laid back in the third period, and for the third time in their last four games, they gave up a lead. This was the tenth time this season, and the Bruins, for whatever reason, just can’t clamp down on their opponents in the final frame.

BANGER: Boston Bruins winger Jakub Lauko only played only 8:39 and didn’t register a point. However, if not for his fight with Wild forward Connor Dewar just four seconds after Johansson put the Wild up 1-0, the Bruins may not have tied the game and taken the lead on Pastrnak’s first period goals. Lauko came out of the fight pumping the crowd up, and it pumped his team up too.

LAUKO GETTIN’ THE GARDEN GOIN’ pic.twitter.com/zDhrbbdBxJ — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) December 20, 2023

Lauko almost blew the roof later in the period as he tried ‘The Michigan’ but was denied by Fleury.

Jakub Lauko just attempted the Michigan. #NHLBruins fourth line is buzzing tonight. pic.twitter.com/32Zk8Z6RPO — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) December 20, 2023

UNSUNG HERO: Kirill Kaprisov had gone six games without lighting the lamp heading into Tuesday’s game. Well, he picked a great time to snap out of his scoring drought as he tied the game at two 13:12 into the third period with his ninth goal of the season and then scored his tenth to win the game 2:54 into the extra frame.

KAPRIZOV CALLS GAME 🔥 Franchise-record 7th OT goal for Kirill Kaprizov What a straight banger of a game the Bruins & Wild gave us😤#mnwild #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/hoXVPOd35M — Spittin' Cap™️ (@SpittinCap) December 20, 2023

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman