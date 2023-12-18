Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Free; NHL Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is free from more punishment, and NHL trade rumors percolate as the NHL roster freeze approaches.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Thankfully – and in the eyes of this puck scribe, rightly so – there will be no supplemental discipline for Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: With fighting and enforcers all but an afterthought in the NHL, it’s nice to see throwback players like Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: With the NHL trade market for goaltending heating up, could we see a goalie traded by the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: While the points haven’t been there, the Detroit Red Wings are still happy with what they’ve gotten from Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have their own version of former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in their captain Sasha Barkov.

Toronto Sun: It was a ‘Gordie Howe’ hat trick for rookie forward Matthew Knies in a 7-0 win over the Penguins for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Is the end finally here for D.J. Smith as head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The goalie shuffle and trade speculation continues for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers try to acquire Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could goalie Marc-Andre Fleury be making his final start in Pittsburgh on Monday night when the Wild play the Pittsburgh Penguins?