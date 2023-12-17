Bruins Daily: Suspension For Pastrnak? Penguins; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost to the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime and could lose their best player for a few games as well.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: A suspension could be coming for Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The New York Rangers staged a late comeback and beat the Boston Bruins on two goals by center Vincent Trocheck.

Boston Hockey Now: Could a trip to Sweden and the IIHF World Junior Championship be coming for Boston Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras?

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Are the goals about to finally come for Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson?

Detroit Hockey Now: The city of Brotherly Love has not been so loving for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers were embarrassed by the Florida Panthers.

NHL.com: The Pittsburgh Penguins got absolutely destroyed by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: What’s up with Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

Buffalo Sabres: The Arizona Coyotes shut out the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Make that two-straight losses for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The dynamic duo of Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes continues to dominate for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Red Wings thanks in large part to goalie Sam Ersson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will a 7-0 loss and players calling each other out be rock bottom for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

San Jose Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka has been traded to the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could a trade be brewing between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames?

Sportsnet: Does the NHL trade market for goalies now include the Los Angeles Kings and the Carolina Hurricanes?