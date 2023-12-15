Bruins Daily: Bruins’ Trade Wish; Bad Injury News

Should a top 6 center be the number one priority on the NHL trade market for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After losing 2-1 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, things didn’t get any better for the Boston Bruins on Thursday. For at least the next week, the Bruins will be without center Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: What should be at the top of a letter to Santa Claus for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

For more on that and some other Boston Bruins chatter, watch the video below:

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: A costly miscue by goalie Ville Husso led to a loss for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers goalie and current special advisor to the general manager, Roberto Luongo, was inducted into the Ring of Honor for the Vancouver Canucks.

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a 5-0 lead but still held on for a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: Shane Pinto is starting to prepare for his Jan. 21 return to the Ottawa Senators.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Jeff Skinner (upper-body) has been placed on injured reserve by the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning continues to play without superstar defenseman Victor Hedman.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Will the New York Islanders reunite with veteran forward Zach Parise?

New Jersey Hockey Now: What is wrong with New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier?

Philly Hockey Now: With all this winning, is the rebuild still the focus for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Chicago Hockey Now: Is confidence waning for the Chicago Blackhawks?

San Jose Hockey Now: Is forward Nico Sturm getting ready to return to the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Who has won the trade that sent forward Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils from the Calgary Flames?