Bruins Daily: Bruins Bedeviled; Crosby For The Hart?

The Boston Bruins ran out of gas but hung tough in a 2-1 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Should Sidney Crosby be a Hart Trophy candidate?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost 2-1 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils but got spirited and promising efforts from players like forward Morgan Geekie and Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Is this the end between the Boston Bruins and their 2015 first round pick, Jakub Zboril?

The Eye Test: What should be at the top of the Christmas wish list for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby stole the show against the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Scoring has not been an issue this season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: While the Red Wings are scoring with ease, depth scoring has been hard to find for the Florida Panthers.

Fansided: A crazy record was broken by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pro Hockey Rumors: How long will the Tampa Bay Lightning be without star defenseman Victor Hedman?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: It wasn’t pretty, but that was another win for the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: If the NHL Entry Draft took place today, what would it look like for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should the current Hart Trophy conversation include Sidney Crosby?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres got buried by the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: One coach who deserves a ton of credit right now is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn.