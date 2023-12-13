Bruins Postgame: Swayman Brilliant But Bruins Lose 2-1 In OT

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (35 saves) was brilliant between the pipes but the New Jersey Devils beat the Bruins 2-1 in overtime.

Devils center Jack Hughes scored 2:47 into the extra frame as a gassed Bruins team couldn’t keep up with the Devils’ speed and skill down the stretch. Morgan Geekie had given the Bruins a 1-0 lead 16:51 into the first period, but the Devils tied it on a Dawson Mercer goal 2:34 into the third period.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: New Jersey Devils superstar center Jack Hughes was buzzing all game long, and it was only a matter of time before he found the back of the net. Hughes’ overtime winner 2:47 into the extra frame was his fifth shot of the game and third since the beginning of the third period. When they needed him most, the Devils’ star sensation delivered, and that’s why, if New Jersey can find consistency and stay in the playoff picture, he could be a Hart Trophy candidate. Hughes finished the game with his 11th goal of the season, five shots, and one hit in 21:11.

😈 JACK HUGHES 😈 Jesper Bratt sets up Jack Hughes (@jhugh86) for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/oIRgISZXzk — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2023

BANGER: New Jersey Devils forward Jonas Siegenthaler was a wrecking ball in this game as he finished with a game-leading six hits. Two hits was the most by any Bruins player as forwards Morgan Geekie, Charlie Coyle, and John Beecher and defenseman Ian Mitchell each had two.

DOGHOUSE: Twice since beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Dec. 3, the Boston Bruins have had three straight days off, and in their next game, they’ve looked like the tired team when it mattered most. That needs to be something that gets plenty of attention going forward. Is it conditioning? Practices? Time to figure that out.

UNSUNG HERO: The Bruins may have lost, but they really don’t even sniff overtime if not for the play of goalie Jeremy Swayman. From late in the second period until Hughes scored the overtime winner, Swayman was under siege and still held down the fort enough for him and his teammates to earn a point. The Bruins netminder finished the game with 35 saves and 17 on 18 shots in the third period and overtime. Swayman got plenty of love from King Henrik Lundqvist in the second intermission of the TNT broadcast.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman