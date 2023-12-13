Bruins @ Devils Preview: Running Against The Injury Devil

A banged-up Boston Bruins team will begin a two-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Bruins will take the ice without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort, as well as No. 1 center Pavel Zacha. They will be looking for a second-straight win as they face the high-flying New Jersey Devils for the first time this season.

The New Jersey Devils will be playing their first home game since losing to the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Dec. 1. They’re returning home from a four-game road trip through the northwest. The Devils went 3-0 to start the trip – beating the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames – and then losing to the Seattle Kraken. The Devils enter tonight’s tilt with the Bruins as the fourth-highest-scoring team, lighting the lamp at a 3.54 goals-per-game clip. However, they’ve also allowed the second-most goals per game at a 3.62 goals-per-game clip.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (18-5-3, 39 pts) vs New Jersey Devils (14-11-1, 29 pts)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

How to watch: TNT, MAX, MSGSN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-105), Devils (-115)

Puck Line: Devils -1.5 (+200), Bruins +1.5 (-245)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125) Under 6 (+105)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 25 games.

-Jim Montgomery was yet to name a starting goalie at the time this preview was published. Jeremy Swayman took the starter’s reps in practice on Tuesday, but we will update here once Montgomery confirms today.

-Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR), Charlie McAvoy (upper-body, day-to-day), Pavel Zacha (upper-body, day-to-day), and Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are all out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New Jersey Devils Lineup

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli – Jack Hughes – Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula– Dawson Mercer – Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler – Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl – John Marino

Luke Hughes – Colin Miller

Goalies

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Officials

Referees: Jean Hebert, Chris Lee

Linesmen: Devin Berg, Andrew Smith