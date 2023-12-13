Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Devils Preview: Running Against The Injury Devil
A banged-up Boston Bruins team will begin a two-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.
The Bruins will take the ice without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort, as well as No. 1 center Pavel Zacha. They will be looking for a second-straight win as they face the high-flying New Jersey Devils for the first time this season.
The New Jersey Devils will be playing their first home game since losing to the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Dec. 1. They’re returning home from a four-game road trip through the northwest. The Devils went 3-0 to start the trip – beating the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames – and then losing to the Seattle Kraken. The Devils enter tonight’s tilt with the Bruins as the fourth-highest-scoring team, lighting the lamp at a 3.54 goals-per-game clip. However, they’ve also allowed the second-most goals per game at a 3.62 goals-per-game clip.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (18-5-3, 39 pts) vs New Jersey Devils (14-11-1, 29 pts)
Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
How to watch: TNT, MAX, MSGSN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-105), Devils (-115)
Puck Line: Devils -1.5 (+200), Bruins +1.5 (-245)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-125) Under 6 (+105)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 25 games.
-Jim Montgomery was yet to name a starting goalie at the time this preview was published. Jeremy Swayman took the starter’s reps in practice on Tuesday, but we will update here once Montgomery confirms today.
-Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR), Charlie McAvoy (upper-body, day-to-day), Pavel Zacha (upper-body, day-to-day), and Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are all out.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New Jersey Devils Lineup
Forwards
Tyler Toffoli – Jack Hughes – Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula– Dawson Mercer – Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian
Defense
Jonas Siegenthaler – Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl – John Marino
Luke Hughes – Colin Miller
Goalies
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Officials
Referees: Jean Hebert, Chris Lee
Linesmen: Devin Berg, Andrew Smith