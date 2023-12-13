Bruins Daily: Tis The Injury Season; Berube Fired; NHL News

The Boston Bruins are one of many NHL teams dealing with significant injuries and the Blues have made a coaching change.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: When the Boston Bruins face the New Jersey Devils tonight, they won’t have center Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made sure that he’s on the same page with rookie center Matt Poitras.

The Eye Test: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes had high praise for the Boston Bruins and his former client Patrice Bergeron.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Kent Hughes also laid down the development expectations for 2022 top overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings exploded for four straight goals and won 6-4 over the St. Louis Blues.

Florida Hockey Now: The Seattle Kraken snapped their eight-game winless streak by beating the Florida Panthers.

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: How great has the comeback been for Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is the powerplay back for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers but still got a beauty of a goal from rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: Is all cool between Colorado Avalanche forwards Miko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen?

Vegas Hockey Now: That’s four-straight wins for the Vegas Golden Knights!

San Jose Hockey Now: The new Mr. Overtime of the NHL is San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund.

TSN: The St. Louis Blues have fired head coach Craig Berube.

Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets may have to go 6-8 weeks without their top sniper Kyle Connor.