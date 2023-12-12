Bruins Daily: Lay Off Montgomery; NHL Suspension Monday

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery comes under fire, and the NHL Department of Player Safety hands down two suspensions.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Some Boston Bruins fans and media need to lay off Jim Montgomery when it comes to his handling of rookie center Matt Poitras.

The Eye Test: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes had high praise for the Boston Bruins and his former client Patrice Bergeron.

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: The NHL handed down a six-game suspension to Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron.

Florida Hockey Now: Columbus Blue Jackets and former Florida Panthers defenseman Erik Gudbranson was suspended one game for his takedown of Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a last-second point from the 1000th point by center John Tavares.

Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph claims he wasn’t trying to injure Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Awful Announcing: A puck to the face couldn’t stop Buffalo Sabres rinkside reporter and former enforcer Rob Ray.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: New York Islanders fans need to get over John Tavares.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Did Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas give the proverbial kiss of death endorsement to head coach Mike Sullivan?

Chicago Hockey Now: Will the Chicago Blackhawks claim forward Jakub Vrana?

Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen fired back at the father of teammate Artturi Lehkonen.

NHL.com: Are you ready for Connor Bedard vs Connor McDavid?