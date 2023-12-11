Bruins Daily: Center Solutions; Puljujarvi; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins could have an internal center solution, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are giving a 2016 first round pick a chance.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Do the Boston Bruins have a top 6 center solution when needed in Morgan Geekie?

The Eye Test: University of Minnesota and 2017 USA World Juniors head coach Bob Motzko had high praise for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Did the powerplay lead to another loss for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Boston Hockey Now is sending good vibes and thinking of former NHLer Tony Granato and his family after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Fansided: Could a blockbuster trade make sense between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: How long will Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron be suspended for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils lost to the Edmonton Oilers and lost former Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula.

Philly Hockey Now: What team asked the Philadelphia Flyers about acquiring defensemen Nick Seeler and Sean Walker?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Unrestricted free agent winger Jesse Puljujarvi has signed a professional tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Who have been the pleasant surprises for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Could captain Gabriel Landeskog finally be returning for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: The new ‘Comeback Kids’ of the NHL, the San Jose Sharks, almost did it again but ultimately lost in the shootout to the Vegas Golden Knights.