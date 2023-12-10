Bruins Daily: Bruins Tame Yotes; Mayhem In Motown

The Boston Bruins bounced back with a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, and it got ugly in Detroit with the Red Wings and Senators.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins held off the pesky Arizona Coyotes team behind a perfect penalty kill and two goals, and an assist from David Pastrnak.

The Eye Test: University of Minnesota and 2017 USA World Juniors head coach Bob Motzko had high praise for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Patience continues to pay off for the Montreal Canadiens and second-year winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: How can anyone bash Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron for sticking up for captain Dylan Larkin?

Florida Hockey Now: One of the main reasons the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night was goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Sportsnet: It was goalie Ilya Samsonov to the rescue on Saturday for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

AP: Besides losing their captain, the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-1 to the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The first team to hand the Los Angeles Kings their first road loss? The New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 behind a strong performance from goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Philly Hockey Now: If you’re an NHL general manager looking for a defenseman, you may want to call the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who can fix the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz is not happy with defenseman Tyson Barrie.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight after a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado Hockey Now: What is wrong with the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: It was a resounding 6-1 win over the Dallas Stars for the Vegas Golden Knights.