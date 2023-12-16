Bruins Postgame: Shorthanded Bruins Lose 2-1 In OT To Rangers

For the second time in their last three games, the Boston Bruins lost 2-1 in overtime but came away with four of a possible six points in three games.

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck tied the game 10:50 into the third period and then scored the overtime winner 2:02 into the extra frame to give the Rangers a 2-1 overtime win.

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic scored the lone goal for the Bruins 2:07 into the second period.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: New York Rangers center Vincent Trochek may be one of the most underrated centers in the NHL right now. Boston Bruins fans may remember him from his brilliant job – specifically at the faceoff dot – for the Carolina Hurricanes in the Bruins’ seven-game series loss in the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Trochek was at it again on Saturday as he went 13-5 at the dot. More importantly, Trocheck scored both goals for the Rangers.

Trochek tied the game at one 10:50 into the third period.

This beauty of a feed from Mika Zibanejad To Vincent Trocheck ties it for #NYR! Not to mention the perfect call from Sam Rosen!! pic.twitter.com/WrS5j2pOlN — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) December 17, 2023

The 30-year-old center then ended the game with the overtime winner at 2:02 of the extra frame.

HAVE A NIGHT TROCHECK! 🗽 The Rangers pick up two points in Boston thanks to Vincent Trocheck's @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/Ugu8MoKaH6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2023

BANGER: Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. That was a fight that had been brewing since Nov. 25 when Trouba took a two-handed swing with his stick to the head of Frederic in the second period of the Bruins’ 7-4 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Frederic, who also scored the Bruins’ only goal, tried early in the first period to get Trouba to do the tango, but the Rangers rearguard didn’t oblige.

You could say that Trent Frederic hasn’t forgiven Jacob Trouba yet for slashing him in the head a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/hj6xJK22J5 — Boston Bruins Watcher (@WatcherBruins) December 17, 2023

To Trouba’s credit, he did so 11:05 into the second period, and while it was hardly a fight, the score was settled. … or so one thought until Pastrnak’s hit on Lindgren just minutes later.

Jacob Trouba drops the gloves (sort of) with Trent Frederic pic.twitter.com/JU9ZSZdSm3 — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) December 17, 2023

DOGHOUSE: While Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak appeared to be trying to target the shoulder of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, he still hit a defenseless player without the puck and deserved the five-minute major for boarding and the game misconduct.

David Pastrnak received a five minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Ryan Lindgren. Lindgren went to the Rangers' locker room after the hit. pic.twitter.com/1PCDrKuWDs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2023

He still could’ve let up, and the onus is on him to do so. That’s especially the case right now after the NHL came off last weekend when there were multiple hits from behind and questionable plays throughout the NHL.

As is customary with all plays like this, the NHL Department of Player Safety will review this and determine if Pastrnak deserves any supplemental discipline. Ironically, Pastrnak’s only suspension since entering the NHL in the 2014-15 NHL regular season came on Oct. 28, 2016, when the 25th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft was suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of then-New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi.

UNSUNG HERO: Once again, even in a loss, a Boston Bruins goalie is the Unsung Hero here. Jeremy Swayman continued to be a wall between the pipes as he only allowed two goals and lost in overtime for a second straight game. After making 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Swayman stopped 31 of 33 shots in another 2-1 OT loss. The Bruins were out-shot 13-6 in the third period, and they probably don’t make it to overtime without him.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark