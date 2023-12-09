Bruins vs Coyotes Preview: Upstart Coyotes Come To Boston

The Boston Bruins will try to bounce back from a flat performance on Thursday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes in a Saturday afternoon matinee at TD Garden.

The Bruins didn’t have it in a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, as they were out-shot 19-4 in the first period and seemed to be dragging the rest of the way. They must find it from the opening faceoff and for the full 60 minutes against an upstart Coyotes team. While the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss on Thursday at home to the Philadelphia Flyers, they have been one of the NHL’s most pleasant surprises this season.

Before the loss on Thursday, the Sabres had beaten the last five Stanley Cup champions consecutively. They enter today’s tilt with the Bruins in the top wild card slot in the Western Conference.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (17-5-3, 37 pts) vs Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2, 28n pts)

Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, Scripps, NHLN, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-238), Sabres (+195)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-122), Sabres +1.5 (+102)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-115) Under 6 (-105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 25 games.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the nod between the pipes tonight. Ullmark is 8-4-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

-The Boston Bruins placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve and recalled Mason Lohrei on Friday.

-The Boston Bruins could also be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy who suffered an upper body injury on Thursday.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Oskar Steen-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Arizona Coyotes Lineup

Forwards

Clayton Keller-Logan Cooley-Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli-Nick Bjugstad-Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone-Alex Kerfoot-Jason Zucker

Travis Dermott-Liam O’Brien-Milos Kelemen

Defense

J.J. Moser-Troy Stecher

Juuso Valimaki-Michael Kesselring

Josh Brown-Matt Dumba

Goalies

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Officials

Referees: Furman South, Ghislain Hebert

Linesmen: Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek