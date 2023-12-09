Bruins Daily: McAvoy OK; NHL Trade Options For Bruins

The Boston Bruins may not have him in the lineup today, but they will get defenseman Charlie McAvoy back sooner than feared.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: There are plenty of defensemen on the NHL trade market for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery delivered some good news Friday on superstar defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The Eye Test: University of Minnesota and 2017 USA World Juniors head coach Bob Motzko had high praise for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Does the NHL trade market include some top Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to get more from new winger Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: Before their game in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers honored former NHL winger Patric Hornqvist.

Toronto Sun: How long will the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to make do without goalie Joseph Woll?

NHL.com: What is the exact role of the new Ottawa Senator’s advisor to the coaching staff, Jacques Martin?

Buffalo News: Is a new meditation routine working for Buffalo Sabres rookie and former Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Another team in the hunt for a ‘stabilizing’ defenseman on the NHL trade market is the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers get a first round pick for defenseman Sean Walker?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are significant changes coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins?