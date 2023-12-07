Bruins Place Forbort On LTIR; Recall Lohrei

The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve and recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei from the Providence Bruins.

The team announced the transaction just as Bruins players took the ice for their morning skate at Warrior Arena ahead of their game with the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Thursday night. It is unknown when or how, or what injury Forbort suffered, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was scheduled to address the media following the morning skate.

Derek Forbort, who is valued more for his defensive than scoring prowess, has four assists in 20 games this season.

Lohrei returns to the Boston Bruins after being reassigned to Providence (AHL) on Nov. 25 when the team activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk off long-term injury reserve just before their 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers. This is the second time Lohrei has gotten the call to the NHL. He was called up on Nov. 1 after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was suspended for four games, and Grzelcyk was placed on long-term injury reserve. In his first ten NHL games, the 22-year-old rookie rearguard had a goal and three assists in ten games.

The Bruins coaching staff made it clear to Mason Lohrei that his reassignment back to the AHL was not based strictly on performance but more so on a numbers game and the salary cap. Speaking to the media days before Lohrei was sent back down, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had this to say about Lohrei:

“We’ve been communicating, showing Mason video after every game,” Montgomery told reporters. “Joe Sacco and the assistant coaches have done a really good job of showing him where he’s really good and where his game needs to develop. Those things are leading rushes and being firm on pucks. Puck battles. In our defense, takes away time and space.

He’s a tremendous young hockey player. We’re so excited that we have him. There’s growing pains with young players. I’m sure there was with Bergeron when he was 18. Eh, probably not.”